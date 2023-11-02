DoorDash Warns Users Of Longer Delivery Times If They Don't Tip Drivers

Next time you place a delivery order with DoorDash, be sure to tip your driver if you want your food in a timely fashion. The delivery service is now advising some customers who don't include a tip with their order that wait times may be longer.

"Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered — are you sure you want to continue? Dashers can pick and choose which orders they want to do. Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in a slower delivery."

The user is then prompted to leave a tip with their order or continue without adding a tip.

DoorDash spokeswoman Jenn Rosenberg told PEOPLE that drivers pick and choose what orders they take, so those with low or no tips are likely to be skipped.

"Dashers have full freedom to accept or reject offers based on what they view as valuable and rewarding," Rosenberg said.

DoorDash hopes the warning will lead to users adding tips to their orders and result in faster delivery times.

"While the vast majority of customers do leave a tip, offers that don't include a tip can be seen as less desirable -- this impacts our entire community, leading to longer wait times for customers, orders sitting longer at merchants, and less value for Dashers," the company said in a statement.

Currently, the company is just testing the warning so it won't go out to all users.

"This reminder screen is something that we're currently testing to help create the best possible experience for all members of our community," Rosenberg told CNN. "As with anything we pilot, we look forward to closely analyzing the results and feedback."