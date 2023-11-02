How The Beatles Actually Utilized A.I. To Help Complete 'Now And Then'

"Now And Then" was written by John Lennon sometime in the late-'70s at his apartment with Yoko Ono at the Dakota in New York City. The only recording of the song prior to the Beatles' finished version is a one-track cassette tape featuring John singing the song and playing piano.

Circa 1994, Ono passed the tape along to the surviving Beatles, McCartney, Starr and George Harrison, suggesting they try to complete some of her late-husband's final works. The three Beatles worked on the song for several days, recording various sections before George pulled the plug concluding, according to his widow Olivia Harrison, "it was not possible to finish the track to a high enough standard," because of the quality of the demo.

The breakthrough that paved the way for the song to be mixed and mastered to a degree that it would stand up to the rest of the Beatles' catalog was thanks to filmmaker Peter Jackson's The Beatles: Get Back documentary series.

In order to mix sound for the documentary so that the Beatles' conversations were audible above the racket of electrics guitars, keyboards and drums, Jackson's team developed an A.I. that could extract human voices and other elements from noisy one-track recordings. These extractions gave sound engineers the flexibility to create loud and clear final mixes from otherwise noisy, unusable recordings.

Following the success of Get Back, McCartney reached out to Jackson again, asking if he would attempt the same digital clean-up process on "Now And Then." Jackson (who was not yet sick of the Beatles after years of work on Get Back) agreed and returned the song to McCartney and Starr in a state where it could finally be completed.

“There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear. It’s quite emotional," McCartney said in a statement. "And we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s an exciting thing.”

John and Yoko's son Sean Ono Lennon agreed, adding that it was "incredible touching to hear them working together after all the years that Dad had been gone. It's the last song my dad, Paul, George and Ringo go to make together. It's like a time capsule and all feels very meant to be."

Listen to "Now And Then" via the player at the top of this page or all Thursday on iHeartRadio's classic rock format stations.

Watch the Beatles' mini-documentary on the story of "Now And Then" here.