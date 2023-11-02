Man Installs Speed Bumps He Bought On Amazon To Stop Speeding Drivers

When Sean Leonard and his family moved to the Wind River subdivision in the City of Perry, Georgia, in 2021, he noticed that drivers were constantly speeding down his street.

While he loves the neighborhood, he is worried about the safety of his three kids as cars zoom past his house.

"It's a beautiful neighborhood," Leonard told WMAZ. "You walk your dog, you walk your kids, they're walking home from the bus. The road's gonna be used for more than just vehicles. Like, share the road."

Leonard and his neighbors brought the issue up with city officials, but nothing was being done to solve the problem. Leonard decided to take matters into his own hands.

He went on Amazon and bought speed bumps for $300. With the help of his neighbor, Ben McLeavy, they drilled and bolted the speed bumps into the road, hoping that would force drivers to slow down.

Unfortunately, city officials were not pleased about the addition to the roadway and ordered him to remove the speed bumps. Two days later, somebody came by to remove the speed bumps, but Leonard and his neighbors went outside and confronted them, and they left.

The next day, the person returned and removed the speed bumps while Leonard was not home.

City Manager Lee Gilmour told the news station that the speed bumps were illegal and could create a liability risk if a vehicle was damaged or a person was injured.

With the speed bumps removed, Leonard and his neighbors are working on a petition to force the city to install speed bumps.