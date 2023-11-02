Newlywed Teacher Accused Of Sexually Abusing Students As Young As 13

A former Iowa middle school teacher who recently got married has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing several children as young as 13. Cassidy Kraus, 24, was charged with two counts of lascivious acts with a child, three counts of dissemination of obscene material to a minor, and third-degree sexual abuse.

The Carrol County Sheriff's Office said that Kraus, who taught reading at IKM Manning School, "engaged in multiple sexually-oriented acts with three different students, the youngest of which being 13," starting in 2022.

Prosecutors said that Kraus also sent the students sexually explicit photos on Snapchat.

Kraus got married on July 1, but her husband filed for divorce on August 28, just three days after she tendered her resignation from the school after the allegations came to light.

Kraus was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond. If convicted on all charges, she faces up to 33 years in prison.