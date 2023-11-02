The Best Pizza Place In Arizona Has Officially Been Named

Pizza possesses an enduring and widespread popularity which can be attributed to a combination of different factors that make it a beloved culinary treasure for tons of people. Namely, it's versatile, it's shareable and, best of all, it's accessible.

There are an abundance of pizza places in every state across the nation, and numerous eateries offer an assortment of tasty pies that make it difficult to choose which one stands out amongst the sea of options.

Luckily, Far & Wide has done that job for us, putting together a trustworthy list of the best pizza in every state in the U.S. For background, the rankings are based on well-researched Tripadvisor reviews.

With the help of restaurants who put new spins on the classic dish, pizza continues to evolve and capture the hearts and taste buds of many.

Writer Lissa Poirot stated,

"As the saying goes, 'Even bad pizza is pretty good.' But there are some pizzas that are much better than 'still pretty good' — they're out-of-this-world amazing."

In Arizona, the best pizza is Bill’s Pizza in Prescott:

"Reviewers love: The crispy, perfectly cooked pizza crust, often described as 'the best.'

Reviewers say: 'The crust is perfect. Thin, but not too thin and crispy but not crunchy.' — ClareGoWest

'We were visiting from North Carolina and took a tip from a local resident to try Bill’s Pizza. They said it was the best. And they were right!' — Phillip B"