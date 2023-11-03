J. Cole Gives Fans Status Update On Rumored Joint Album With Kendrick Lamar

"I think at that time him being so excited, because that's a look for him at that point," Cole explained. "I think he went to Twitter like 'Me and J. Cole got something crazy coming! and he put up a picture of us. From that moment, the fanbase he had at the time mixed with mine was like 'What you mean by that?' Then when he did an interview or whatever and they asked him about it, he was like 'Yeah we doing a project.' In that moment, we really did talk about it."



"Then, a couple months before his first album came out, he came to Fayetteville and we worked on the bus," Cole continued. "He came and we did a few more songs on the bus. So at one point it was a real thing, but bro, time and life. We ain't never get a chance to really go in and do it correctly because that would take time, bro, for us to do something like that's full our full potential, that meets our real potential to we're gonna need time, at least a year. When you got two successful artists with lives and families, it's hard to do."



Elsewhere in the podcast, Cole explained why he doesn't charge for features and also responds to the success of his and Drake's latest collaboration "First Person Shooter" from the Canadian rapper's For All The Dogs album. Watch the full episode below.