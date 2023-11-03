Victoria Monét To Perform Intimate Show For Fans: How To Stream

Victoria Monét is sharing her music with fans during an exclusive and intimate show, and fans all across the country will be able to tune in and stream the performance, and party along with the star on November 9th.

Monét released her debut full-length album, Jaguar II, back in August, and the project showcases 11 songs including guest appearances from artists including Lucky Daye, Buju Banton, Earth, Wind & Fire and her daughter Hazel Monét. The album also features her most recent single "On My Mama," and in an interview with Teen Vogue, Monét explained of the song, "'On My Mama' was the first song that I wrote after giving birth that I loved. It's another way that I manifested the feeling that I have now. The lyrics are talking about looking fly and looking good, and that is absolutely not how I felt at the time of writing it."

During her exclusive iHeartRadio Live show, Monét will perform songs from Jaguar II, and talk about the album and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Shay Diddy.

Fans can watch and tune in free for a stream of iHeartRadio Live with Victoria Monét on Thursday, November 9th at 6pm ET/3pm PT via iHeartRadio's Hip Hop Beats station, as well as iHeartRadio's hip hop and R&B stations across the country.