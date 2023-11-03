Watch The Beatles Reunite In 'Now and Then' Music Video

The Beatles' final song "Now and Then" blessed the world on Thursday (November 2), and as if hearing John Lennon's voice come to life one more time wasn't special enough on its own, the music video sees him and George Harrison actually come back to life alongside their bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

The video was directed by Peter Jackson, who also helmed the 2021 docuseries The Beatles: Get Back. He resurrected the late Beatles using unseen footage from the 1995 recording session where Harrison laid down the guitar part for the song, and home videos supplied by Lennon’s and Harrison’s families. The final package also mixes shots of McCartney and Starr recording the final portions; however, the real fun begins in the middle of the video when McCartney and Starr are not only joined by Lennon and Harrison, but also younger versions of themselves.

“At their core [The Beatles] were irreverent and funny, and the middle section should capture that spirit,” Jackson explained in a statement. “We needed to laugh at The Beatles, and laugh with them. They were always sending themselves up – and the more seriously other people took them, the more they would clown around."

“Luckily we found a collection of unseen outtakes in the vault, where The Beatles are relaxed, funny and rather candid," he added. "These become the spine of our middle section, and we wove the humor into some footage shot in 2023. The result is pretty nutty and provided the video with much needed balance between the sad and the funny.”

Watch the "Now and Then" video below.