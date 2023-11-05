Human Skull Spotted For Sale In Halloween Section Of Florida Thrift Shop

An eagle-eyed shopper made a disturbing discovery at a thrift shop in Florida. While the shopper, who is an anthropologist, was browsing the Halloween section, they found what they believed was a real human skull.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to the store and determined it was likely a human skull. They took the skull and sent it to the District 21 Medical Examiner's Office for further testing to determine the age of the skull.

"In a twist of 𝙣𝙤𝙩-𝙨𝙤-𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙪𝙨 events: today, Lee County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit detectives were notified of a skull located at a thrift store in North Fort Myers," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Officials said that the store owner told investigators that he found the skull in a storage unit that he purchased several years ago.

Investigators said that despite the odd circumstances of the discovery, they do not believe that the case is suspicious in nature.