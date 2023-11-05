Tyson Recalls Chicken Nuggets Over 'Possible Foreign Matter Contamination'

Tyson Food has recalled 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may contain metal pieces. The recall covers 29-ounce packages of "Tyson Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties" with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210. The packages also have an establishment number of "P-7211" on the back.

While the best-by date has passed, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said that some people may still have the bags in their freezers.

The packages were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The FSIS said there was one report of a "minor oral injury" related to the recalled chicken nuggets.

Tyson said that anybody who purchased the recalled products should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, discard the product, and call or text 1-855-382-3101.