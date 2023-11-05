Tyson Recalls Chicken Nuggets Over 'Possible Foreign Matter Contamination'

By Bill Galluccio

November 5, 2023

29-oz. Plastic bag packages containing “Tyson FULLY COOKED FUN NUGGETS BREADED SHAPED CHICKEN PATTIES” with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.
Photo: US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

Tyson Food has recalled 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because they may contain metal pieces. The recall covers 29-ounce packages of "Tyson Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties" with a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210. The packages also have an establishment number of "P-7211" on the back.

While the best-by date has passed, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said that some people may still have the bags in their freezers.

The packages were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The FSIS said there was one report of a "minor oral injury" related to the recalled chicken nuggets.

Tyson said that anybody who purchased the recalled products should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, discard the product, and call or text 1-855-382-3101.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.