Lauryn Hill Addresses Criticism About Her Tardiness At Shows

“They say, ‘Oh, she’s late’ and ‘She’s late tonight,’” Hill said during her speech. “Yo, y’all are lucky I make it to this bloodclot stage every night. I leave my soul on this stage. And I don’t do it because they let me do it. I do it because I stand here in the name of God. And I know it. God is who allows me to do it."



“He surrounded me with family and community when there was no support," she continued. "When the album [The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill] sold so many records and no one showed up and said, ‘Hey, would you like to make another one… We’re survivors. Not just survivors, we’re thrivers.”



Hill is currently on the extended leg of her 25th Anniversary tour for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. So far, she's had to postpone two dates due to a vocal injury. However, her tendency to show up late to shows has been a practice that has gone on for years. Despite the opinions of some, fans at her show on Saturday appeared to agree that Hill should be appreciated while she's around to see her perform live.



Check out her full speech below.