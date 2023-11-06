Bankrupt Retail Chain That Closed All Stores Reopening 11 Locations

Buybuy Baby announced its plans to reopen 11 stores across five states in the Northeast this fall.

The popular retailer shuttered and liquidated 115 locations amid the bankruptcy of its parent company Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year, but has since announced its comeback after New Jersey-based Dream On Me bought out the leases of the 11 stores in July as part of an $1.17 million deal.

“The future of Buybuy Baby is bright,” CEO Pete Daleiden said in late October, vowing that the store would once again be a “trusted fourth-trimester partner," in a statement obtained by USA TODAY.

Buybuy Baby was founded by Bed Bath & Beyond founder Leonard Feinstein in 1996 and, at its peak, had 137 stores nationwide. But the popular baby-centric stores were all closed this past summer amid the collapse of Bed Bath & Beyond, which filed for bankruptcy protections and began its "winding down" process of closing its stores across the U.S. in April.

Buybuy Baby was purported to be the most popular baby retail brand in the U.S. last year prior to its liquidation. Dream On Me had previously paid $15.5 million to obtain the Buybuy Baby intellectual property, including its name, in June, prior to purchasing the 11 northeast locations, according to CNBC.