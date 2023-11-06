Slipknot Part Ways With Longtime Member

Slipknot have parted ways with longtime member Jay Weinberg. As Consequence points out, the news was announced on the band's social media pages; however, the post has since been deleted. In the deleted statement, Slipknot claimed it was a "creative decision" to oust their drummer of nearly a decade.

“We would like to thank Jay Weinberg for his dedication and passion over the past ten years. No one can ever replace Joey Jordison’s original sound, style or energy, but Jay honored Joey’s parts and contributed to the last three albums and we, the band, and the fans appreciate it," the statement read. "But as ever, Slipknot is intent on evolving. The band has decided to make a creative decision, and to part ways with Jay. We wish Jay all the best and are very excited for what the future holds.”

Weinberg joined the band in 2014 after founding member Jordison's departure. He's featured on three Slipknot albums: .5: The Gray Chapter (2014), We Are Not Your Kind (2019), and The End, So Far (2022). This isn't the only lineup shakeup to happen in recent band history. Slipknot also gave Craig Jones and Chris Fehn the boot in 2023 and 2019, respectively.

The band hasn't announced Weinberg's replacement, but we know someone who's interested in the job: 9-year-old prodigy (and avid Slipknot fan) Caleb Hayes.