The Kid LAROI is getting ready to drop his debut album, THE FIRST TIME, on November 10th, and the star is celebrating big during his iHeartRadio Album Release Party on the album's official release day — and fans across the country will be able to celebrate along with him.

THE FIRST TIME is The Kid LAROI's first album, and showcases a whopping 20 new songs. The project also features guest appearances from artists including Jung Kook, Central Cee, Baby Drill, Future, Robert Glasper, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and D4vd. In a statement, The Kid LAROI explained of his new album, "It's almost been 2 and half years since I last dropped a project and I'm proud to say that this one is SO much better than anything I’ve ever released… ever. Thank you for sticking around this long and I'm sorry that sometimes it’s hard being a supporter of mine. I’ve had a lot of different experiences these past couple of years and life has been nothing short of insane. There’s no record or song or lyric that could ever fully describe to you what it’s been like but I hope this album gives you a slight idea! Extremely grateful that I get to share this stuff with you all."

During his exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party, The Kid LAROI will perform songs from THE FIRST TIME, and talk about the album and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright.

Fans can tune in free for a stream of the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with The Kid LAROI on Friday, November 10th at 7pm ET/4pm PT via iHeartRadio's Hit Nation station, as well as iHeartRadio's CHR, Hot AC and Rhythm stations across the country.