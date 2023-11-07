9-Foot Alligator Bites Florida Woman In The Face During Snorkeling Outing

A Florida woman who was brutally attacked by a huge alligator over the weekend is opening up about her terrifying experience.

Marissa Carr told FOX 35 she and her friend Shane were snorkeling and swimming at Alexander Springs Recreation Area near Ocala on Sunday (November 5). Reporters said a photographer managed to snap a picture of the alligator lurking behind the duo before it lurched at Carr, who was wearing a full-face snorkel mask at the time.

"I ripped the mask off and I turn and see the two little eyes sticking out of the water," she recounted to reporters. Shane remembers hearing a "rush of water" before spotting the elusive reptile.

"I just heard a rush of water and I turned around to make sure she was OK," he said. "I saw her head in its mouth."

The alligator bit Carr's forehead, leaving bloodied her and confused. She said she didn't even realize an alligator attacked her since it happened within seconds. The snorkeler believes the mask saved her from more serious injuries.

"It didn't hurt bad in the moment. And then like, as I was running back and like, I saw what it was, that's when it started hurting," Carr explained. 'I was like, my forehead hurts really bad and my neck isn't like so much pain." Despite the scary moment, Carr said she's not going to

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed a nuisance gator trapper removed the suspected reptile from the area following the attack.

FOX 35 said this is the second alligator incident that happened within a week in the same area. On November 1, a 79-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries from an alligator while snorkeling in Alexander Springs.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic photos of blood. Viewer discretion is advised.