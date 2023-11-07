Like many of our country's most beloved dishes, fried chicken is definitely enjoyable in various different forms.

The hallmark of the most delicious fried chicken lies in its crispy exterior, layering tender meat, within that can be transformed with different seasoning options.

Across the United States, local restaurants can offer Southern-style hot chicken, Korean fried chicken or street food-inspired fried chicken, much to the delight of guests and their taste buds.

Beyond its culinary benefits, fried chicken also possesses as a unique ability to bring people together, as it can often be served in social settings with shareable plates. It's both a comfort food and a party favorite.

Taste Of Home has unveiled the absolute top fried chicken eateries in every state:

"Winner winner, chicken dinner! From traditional to anything-but-ordinary, these are the spots serving the best fried chicken recipe in each state."

In New Mexico, the best fried chicken can be ordered at Nexus Brewery in Albuquerque:

"Chicken and waffles are a match made in brunch heaven. And at this brewery, they’re famous for their New-Mexico-meets-soul-food version of the classic combo. You’ll be handed a savory cornbread waffle topped with crunchy fresh chicken (don’t forget the cracklings!) and drizzled with butter pecan syrup."