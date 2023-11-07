Severed Head Of Woman Allegedly Killed By Grandson Found In California

Authorities in California located the severed head of a woman who was killed in her Santa Rosa home last week. They also arrested a suspect in the case, the woman's 23-year-old grandson.

The headless body of 64-year-old Elvia Lopez-Arroyo was found in her home last week. Investigators identified her grandson, Luis Gustavo Aroyo-Lopez, as the main suspect in her murder. Officials said it was a targeted attack but did not provide a motive for the brutal killing.

On Saturday (November 4), investigators discovered her head on the bank of a nearby creek. The same day, a San Francisco police officer recognized Luis at the Transbay Transit Center and took him into custody without incident.

He was charged with murder and violating the terms of his postrelease community supervision. He remains locked up after being denied bail.

"She didn't deserve what was done to her," Elvia's granddaughter, Maribel Maldonado, wrote on a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral expenses. "Her death has impacted our family greatly, and we are seeking for help during this time of despair."