Owners Of 'Green' Funeral Home Arrested, 190 Decomposing Bodies Recovered

Authorities in Colorado have announced the arrest of the owners of a "green" funeral home where nearly 200 decomposing bodies were recovered. Jon and Carie Hallford, who ran Penrose Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, were located in Wagoner, Oklahoma, and taken into custody, Fourth Judicial District Attorney Michael J. Allen revealed during a Wednesday (November 8) press briefing.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller confirmed that 190 decaying bodies were discovered in the funeral home. Officials said they've identified 110 bodies through fingerprints, dental records, and medical hardware. About 25 of those bodies have been released to their families, Keller added. He states they'll start using DNA to identify the remaining 80 bodies.

On October 3, Fremont County deputies responded to the business after reports of an "abhorrent smell" coming from the company's building. at the time, officials originally found 115 corpses in various stages of decomposition inside the building, and that number jumped to 189 by mid-October. The Wednesday news briefing confirmed the number is 190 now.

Penrose Return to Nature started in 2017, offering cremations and "green burials" without embalming fluids and other chemicals meant to preserve the body. Green burials are legal in Colorado, but the state codes require bodies to be properly refrigerated if not buried within 24 hours.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a statement following the arrests of the Hallfords:

“I am relieved that criminal charges have been brought against the funeral home owner and a criminal investigation is proceeding. I know this will not bring peace to the families impacted by this heart-wrenching incident but we hope the individuals responsible are held fully accountable in a court of law.”

The Hallfords are facing several charges, including abuse of a corpse, forgery, theft, and money laundering, per a press release. The district attorney's office said they're awaiting "advisement" for extradition. The Denver Post said their bonds were set at $2 million.