Ralo Teases New Music After He's Released From Prison
By Tony M. Centeno
November 8, 2023
Atlanta's own Ralo is already teasing new music after he was freed from prison.
On Wednesday morning, November 8, the "Can't Lie" MC was released from a federal prison after spending nearly six years behind bars. In videos that were posted to social media, you can see the 28-year-old artist outside of the penitentiary changing his shoes while rocking a matching grey sweatshirt and sweatpants. He was transported from the prison to another location to meet his family and friends for the first time in years. They all welcomed him with open arms and celebrated his homecoming.
According to Complex, Ralo first arrested in April 2018 after police reportedly halted his private jet at Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Atlanta and found marijuana on worth $1 million. He pleaded not guilty to drug conspiracy charges a month later and remained behind bars ever since. In February 2019, Ralo was reportedly offered a reduced five-year plea deal, but he turned it down.
"The Government offered him 5 years on his birthday, he smiled laughed, got off the phone wit his lawyer an fed his entire dorm bags of commissary," the caption of his Instagram post said. "Real niggas don’t fold he will b out this year #iPromise #FreeRalo."
Instead of snitching, Ralo pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges last March including conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute at least a kilo of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm, and money laundering. Last June, he was sentenced to eight years in federal prison with four years credited to time served. The judge also credited him one and a half years for good behavior.
As soon as he got out, Ralo teased his upcoming song "First Day Out" dropping soon. See more scenes from his first day out of prison below.
