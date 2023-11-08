Ralo Teases New Music After He's Released From Prison

Atlanta's own Ralo is already teasing new music after he was freed from prison.



On Wednesday morning, November 8, the "Can't Lie" MC was released from a federal prison after spending nearly six years behind bars. In videos that were posted to social media, you can see the 28-year-old artist outside of the penitentiary changing his shoes while rocking a matching grey sweatshirt and sweatpants. He was transported from the prison to another location to meet his family and friends for the first time in years. They all welcomed him with open arms and celebrated his homecoming.