For all of the singles out there, knowing an exact location where chances of meeting your next partner could be increased is something that could definitely be of help.

Luckily, something very close to that exists.

USA Today has identified the best city to be single in every state:

"There are more than 160 million single Americans, that's a little over half the U.S. population. To find the best city for singles in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed all U.S. metro areas, the percentage of the adult population that is single, the concentration of businesses such as restaurants and bars and income levels.

The best cities for singles are home to a relatively large number of unattached people, have plenty of amenities supporting social interaction, as well as a local economy that is conducive to financial independence."

In Texas, the number one location for singles to live in is Midland. With a population of 169,808, the single population is 47.0% of total population. The cost of living, adjusted income, is $102,596 per capita, and the cost of living is 0.3% greater than the national average:

"People who prefer the single life have a considerable amount of disposable income for entertainment, savings, or expenses."