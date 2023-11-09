Alanis Morissette Announces Tour With Another Iconic Female Rocker

By Katrina Nattress

November 10, 2023

Alanis Morissette is hitting the road for a big tour next year, and she's taking another iconic female artist with her: Joan Jett and her band The Blackhearts. Morgan Wade will also play support on all dates. The trek begins June 9 in Phoenix and goes until August 10 in Inglewood, California. Check out the full list of dates below.

Alanis Morissette 2024 Tour Dates

06-09 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

06-12 Austin, TX - Moody Center

06-14 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

06-16 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06-19 Tampa, FL - Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

06-20 West Palm Beach, FL - Ithink Financial Amphitheatre

06-22 Alpharette, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

06-23 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

06-26 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

06-27 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06-29 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

07-02 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

07-03 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

07-05 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07-06 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

07-09 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

07-10 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07-13 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

07-16 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

07-17 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

07-23 Marylan Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07-24 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

07-27 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

07-28 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

07-31 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

08-01 Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre

08-03 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater

08-04 Portland, OR - Moda Center

08-07 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

08-08 Palml Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

08-10 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

