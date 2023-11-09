Alanis Morissette Announces Tour With Another Iconic Female Rocker
By Katrina Nattress
November 10, 2023
Alanis Morissette is hitting the road for a big tour next year, and she's taking another iconic female artist with her: Joan Jett and her band The Blackhearts. Morgan Wade will also play support on all dates. The trek begins June 9 in Phoenix and goes until August 10 in Inglewood, California. Check out the full list of dates below.
Alanis Morissette 2024 Tour Dates
06-09 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
06-12 Austin, TX - Moody Center
06-14 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
06-16 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06-19 Tampa, FL - Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
06-20 West Palm Beach, FL - Ithink Financial Amphitheatre
06-22 Alpharette, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
06-23 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
06-26 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
06-27 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06-29 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
07-02 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07-03 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
07-05 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07-06 Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
07-09 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
07-10 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07-13 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
07-16 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
07-17 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
07-23 Marylan Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07-24 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
07-27 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
07-28 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
07-31 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
08-01 Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre
08-03 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater
08-04 Portland, OR - Moda Center
08-07 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
08-08 Palml Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
08-10 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum