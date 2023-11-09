Minnesota Supreme Court Dismisses Challenge To Keep Trump Off 2024 Ballot

Former President Donald Trump scored a legal victory after the Minnesota Supreme Court rejected a challenge to keep him off the 2024 primary ballot. A bipartisan group of Minnesota voters sued the state, arguing that Trump should be disqualified from running for president for violating the 14th Amendment.

The third clause of the Amendment bars an officer who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution from running for office if they "engaged in insurrection." The voters argued that Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his encouragement of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, should be considered an act of insurrection.

The Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed the case, ruling there is no law in the state that "prohibits a major political party from placing on the presidential nomination primary ballot, or sending delegates to the national convention supporting, a candidate who is ineligible to hold office."

The High Court did not rule whether Trump committed insurrection against the United States and said the challengers could try again if Trump becomes the Republican nominee.

The group of voters can also appeal the High Court's decision.