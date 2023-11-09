SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood Studios Reach Tentative Deal To End Strike

SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood's top film and television companies reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, ending the 118-day actors' strike on Wednesday (November 8), the union announced in a news release on its website.

"We are thrilled and proud to tell you that today your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee voted unanimously to approve a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. As of 12:01am on November 9, our strike is officially suspended and all picket locations are closed. We will be in touch in the coming days with information about celebration gatherings around the country," SAG-AFTRA said.

The agreement between SAG-AFTRA -- which represents 160,000 Hollywood actors -- and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) is reported to be a three-year contract and will allow studios to resume production of television shows and movies following the shutdown that began with the actors' union walkout on May 2, USA TODAY reports.

The new deal follows a previous agreement between the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood's top film reached an agreement to end one of the longest strikes to ever hit the entertainment industry, which lasted 146 days from May to September. Screenwriters initially began striking on May 2 amid failed negotiations on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which bargains for studios and streaming services.

SAG-AFTRA officially voted to go on strike for the first time since 1980 on July 30 following prior failed negotiations with major studios and streaming services. The SAG-AFTRA strike was led by its president, actress and comedian Fran Drescher, best known for her role as Fran Fine on 'The Nanny.'