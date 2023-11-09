Where To Eat The Best Burrito In All Of Nevada

There are a few foods that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch and dinner. However, the ones that can be are popular for a much deserved reason.

Burritos fall into this category. These staples of Mexican cuisine are versatile and can be served in various styles depending on different regions across the country. From their authentic street-style variations to gourmet reinventions, burritos are the ultimate comfort food.

LoveFood.com has recognized where to try the most delicious burrito in every state based on reviews and accolades:

"If you think of a burrito as simply beans, salsa, and cheese tucked up in a flour tortilla, you haven’t tasted the best America has to offer. Our selection features ingredients like fried avocado, grilled steak, and tater tots. Some encase all that deliciousness in a wrap, while others are served smothered in sauce. Whether you prefer yours classic or with a twist, read on for the best in every state."

In Nevada, the best burrito is the California burrito from Me Gusta Tacos in Henderson:

"The best thing to order at Me Gusta Tacos, a modern Mexican joint in Henderson, just outside Las Vegas, is the California burrito. This wonder wrap is stuffed with tater tots, mild Cheddar, and sour cream, along with your choice of shrimp, steak, or kalbi (Korean barbecued beef short rib). The combination of juicy meat and delicious sauces is pretty irresistible."