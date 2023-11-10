2023 iHeartHoliday Special Returns: Cher, Elton John, Meghan Trainor & More

With spooky season in the rearview mirror, the holiday season is right around the corner. And while many have already begun decorating, iHeartRadio is also already in spirit with the return of the iHeartRadio Holiday Special and annual holiday music flip.

This year's iHeartRadio Holiday Special will take place on Wednesday, November 22nd, hosted by Mario Lopez, and will feature interviews with Cher, David Foster and Katherine McPhee, Elton John, Meghan Trainor, Rob Thomas, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and Train as they discuss their favorite holiday songs and traditions.

Fans can tune in to the two-hour iHeartRadio Holiday Special on November 22nd at 7pm local time across iHeartMedia's AC and Classic Hits stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.