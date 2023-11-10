2024 Grammy Awards: See The Full List Of Nominees
By Tony M. Centeno
November 10, 2023
The nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards have been revealed.
On Friday, November 10, the Recording Academy announced the list of nominees ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards. During the livestreamed event, the CBS Mornings crew and artists like St. Vincent, Jeff Tweedy, Muni Long, Kim Petras, Jon Bon Jovi, and more helped announce the nominees in 94 categories. SZA leads the nominations with nine nominations including categories like Song of the Year, Album of the Year and more. Phoebe Bridgers and boygenius come in second along with Taylor Swift, Jon Batiste and more. Meanwhile, Ice Spice also landed her first Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
The annual awards show will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT. See the full list of nominees below.
Record Of The Year
- Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
- Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”
- Jon Batiste - “Worship”
- Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
- SZA - “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
- Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”
Album Of The Year
- Boygenius, The Record
- Janelle Monáe, The Age of Pleasure
- Jon Batiste, World Music Radio
- Lana Del Rey, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo, Guts
- SZA, SOS
- Taylor Swift, Midnights
Song Of The Year
- Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
- Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”
- Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”
- Lana Del Rey - “A&W”
- Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
- SZA - “Kill Bill”
- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Best New Artist
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”
- Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”
- Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”
- Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”
- Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - “Never Felt So Alone”
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - “Candy Necklace”
- Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - “Thousand Miles”
- SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - “Karma”
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Kelly Clarkson, Chemistry
- Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo, GUTS
- Ed Sheeran, - (Subtract)
- Taylor Swift, Midnights
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Aphex Twin - "Blackbox Life Recorder 21F"
- James Blake - "Loading"
- Disclosure - "Higher Than Ever Before"
- Romy & Fred again.. - "Strong"
- Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan - "Rumble"
Best Pop Dance Recording
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
- Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - "Miracle"
- Kylie Minogue - "Padam Padam"
- Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - "One In A Million"
- Troye Sivan - "Rush"
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- James Blake, Playing Robots Into Heaven
- The Chemical Brothers, For That Beautiful Feeling
- Fred again.., Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022)
- Kx5, Kx5
- Skrillex, Quest For Fire
Best Rap Performance
- Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - "The Hillbillies"
- Black Thought - "Love Letter"
- Drake & 21 Savage - "Rich Flex"
- Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane - "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS"
- Coi Leray - "Players"
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - "Sittin' On Top Of The World"
- Doja Cat - "Attention"
- Drake & 21 Savage - "Spin Bout U"
- Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - "All My Life"
- SZA - "Low"
Best Rap Song
- Doja Cat - "Attention"
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - "Barbie World" [From Barbie The Album]
- Lil Uzi Vert - "Just Wanna Rock"
- Drake & 21 Savage - "Rich Flex"
- Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane - "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS"
Best Rap Album
- Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
- Killer Mike, MICHAEL
- Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLIANS
- Nas, King's Disease III
- Travis Scott, UTOPIA
Best R&B Performance
- Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”
- Coco Jones - “ICU”
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”
- SZA - “Kill Bill”
- Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- Babyface Featuring Coco Jones - "Simple"
- Kenyon Dixon - "Lucky"
- Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét - "Hollywood"
- PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol - "Good Morning"
- SZA - "Love Language"
Best R&B Song
- Halle Bailey - "Angel"
- Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley - "Back To Love"
- Coco Jones - "ICU"
- Victoria Monét - "On My Mama"
- SZA - "Snooze"
Best Progressive R&B Album
- 6LACK, Since I Have A Lover
- Diddy, The Love Album: Off The Grid
- Terrace Martin And James Fauntleroy, Nova
- Janelle Monáe, The Age Of Pleasure
- SZA, SOS
Best R&B Album
- Babyface, Girls Night Out
- Coco Jones, What I Didn’t Tell You
- Emily King, Special Occasion
- Summer Walker, Clear 2: Soft Life EP
- Victoria Monét, Jaguar II
Best Reggae Album
- Buju Banton, Born For Greatness
- Beenie Man, Simma
- Collie Buddz, Cali Roots Riddim 2023
- Burning Spear, No Destroyer
- Julian Marley & Antaeus, Colors Of Royal
Best Global Music Performance
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - "Shadow Forces"
- Burna Boy - "Alone"
- Davido - "FEEL"
- Silvana Estrada - "Milagro Y Disastre"
- Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) - "Abundance In Millets"
- Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - "Pashto"
- Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas - "Todo Colores"
Best Global Music Album
- Susana Baca, Epifanías
- Bokanté, History
- Burna Boy, I Told Them...
- Davido, Timeless
- Shakti, This Moment
Best Latin Pop Album
- Pablo Alborán, La Cuarta Hoja
- AleMor, Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
- Paula Arenas, A Ciegas
- Pedro Capó, La Neta
- Maluma, Don Juan
- Gaby Moreno, X Mí (Vol. 1)
Best Música Urbana Album
- Rauw Alejandro, SATURNO
- Karol G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
- Tainy, DATA
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- Cabra, MARTÍNEZ
- Diamante Eléctrico, Leche De Tigre
- Juanes, Vida Cotidiana
- Natalia Lafourcade, De Todas Las Flores
- Fito Paez, EADDA9223
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
- Ana Bárbara, Bordado A Mano
- Lila Downs, La Sánchez
- Flor De Toloache, Motherflower
- Lupita Infante, Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes
- Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS
Best Tropical Latin Album
- Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
- Luis Figueroa, Voy A Ti
- Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia, Niche Sinfónico
- Omara Portuondo, VIDA
- Tony Succar y Mimy Succar, MIMY & TONY
- Carlos Vives, Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- AURORA - Daisy Jones & The Six
- Barbie The Album - Various Artists
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Various Artists
- Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3 - Various Artists
- Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Weird Al Yankovic
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - "Barbie World" [From "Barbie The Album"]
- Dua Lipa - "Dance The Night" [From "Barbie The Album"]
- Ryan Gosling "I'm Just Ken" [From "Barbie The Album"]
- Rihanna - "Lift Me Up" [From "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"]
- Billie Eilish - "What Was I Made For?" [From "Barbie The Album"]
Best Comedy Album
- Trevor Noah, I Wish You Would
- Wanda Sykes, I'm An Entertainer
- Chris Rock, Selective Outrage
- Sarah Silverman, Someone You Love
- Dave Chappelle, What's In A Name?
Best Music Video
- "I'm Only Sleeping" - The Beatles
- "In Your Love" - Tyler Childers
- "What Was I Made For?" - Billie Eilish
- "Count Me Out" - Kendrick Lamar
- "Rush" - Troye Sivan
Best Music Film
- Moonage Daydream - David Bowie
- How I'm Feeling Now - Lewis Capaldi
- Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour - Kendrick Lamar
- I Am Everything - Little Richard
- Dear Mama - Tupac Shakur
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Alvvays - "Belinda Says"
- Arctic Monkeys - "Body Paint"
- boygenius - "Cool About It"
- Lana Del Rey - "A&W"
- Paramore - "This Is Why"
Best Alternative Music Album
- Arctic Monkeys, The Car
- boygenius, The Record
- Lana Del Rey, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Gorillaz, Cracker Island
- PJ Harvey, I Inside The Old Year Dying
Best Rock Performance
- Arctic Monkeys - "Sculptures Of Anything Goes"
- Black Pumas - "More Than A Love Song"
- Boygenius - "Not Strong Enough"
- Foo Fighters - "Rescued"
- Metallica - "Lux Æterna"
Best Metal Performance
- Disturbed - "Bad Man"
- Ghost - "Phantom Of The Opera"
- Metallica - "72 Seasons"
- Slipknot - "Hive Mind"
- Spiritbox - "Jaded"
Best Rock Song
- The Rolling Stones - "Angry"
- Olivia Rodrigo - "Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl"
- Queens Of The Stone Age - "Emotion Sickness"
- boygenius - "Not Strong Enough"
- Foo Fighters - "Rescued"
- Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters, But Here We Are
- Greta Van Fleet, Starcatcher
- Metallica, 72 Seasons
- Paramore, This Is Why
- Queens of the Stone Age, In Times New Roman…
Best Country Solo Performance
- Brandy Clark - “Buried”
- Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”
- Dolly Parton - “The Last Thing on My Mind”
- Luke Combs - “Fast Car”
- Tyler Childers - “In Your Love”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Dierks Bentley Featuring Billy Strings - "High Note"
- Brothers Osborne - "Nobody's Nobody"
- Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - "I Remember Everything"
- Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)"
- Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson - "Save Me"
- Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton - "We Don't Fight Anymore"
Best Country Song
- Brandy Clark - "Buried"
- Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - "I Remember Everything"
- Tyler Childers - "In Your Love"
- Morgan Wallen - "Last Night"
- Chris Stapleton - "White Horse"
Best Country Album
- Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
- Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
- Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country
- Tyler Childers, Rustin’ in the Rain
- Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan