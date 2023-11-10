Jack Harlow Debuts His Brand New Single 'Lovin On Me'

"Thank u for allowing me to reset this year," Harlow wrote in an Instagram post before the song dropped. "I moved back to Kentucky and gave u an album I could not have made on the road. Surrounded by family & childhood friends this has been one of the happiest years of my life. But now…a new era begins. Lovin On Me at midnight EST."



Harlow's new banger sounds like the potential lead single from his next album. The 25-year-old rapper announced the single on Monday by releasing a clip of him dancing to the song during a music video shoot. His new song, which is first solo record since "First Class," comes six months after he released his surprise album JACKMAN. Since then, he's hopped on major collaborations with Jung Kook and DJ Drama. He hasn't provided a lot of details about his fourth studio LP, but fans might get an update soon.



Jack Harlow also dropped the official music video for his new song. Check out the fresh visuals for "Lovin On Me" below.