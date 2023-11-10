Rep. Stefanik Files Ethics Complaint Against Judge In Trump's Fraud Trial

One of the top Republican leaders in the House of Representatives filed an ethics complaint against the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York accused Judge Arthur Engoron of displaying "clear judicial bias" against Trump and blasted his conduct on the bench.

"I write today to express my serious concerns about the inappropriate bias and judicial intemperance shown by Judge Arthur F. Engoron in New York's lawsuit against President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization," Stefanik wrote in a letter to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

"This judge's bizarre behavior has no place in our judicial system, where Judge Engoron is not honoring the defendant's rights to due process and a fair trial," she continued.

"These serious concerns are exacerbated by the fact that the defendant is the leading candidate for President of the United States, and it appears the judicial system is being politicized to affect the outcome of the campaign," Stefanik wrote.

She cited several issues, including Engoron telling Trump's lawyers their client is "just a bad guy" and the gag order he placed on Trump and his lawyers. She also noted that Engoron donated money to Democrats in 2018 and his decision to ignore a previous ruling on the statute of limitations in the case.

"If Judge Engoron can railroad a billionaire New York businessman, a former President of the United States, and the leading presidential candidate, just imagine what he could do to all New Yorkers," Stefanik wrote. "Judge Engoron's lawlessness sends an ominous and illegal warning to New York business owners: If New York judges don't like your politics, they will destroy your business, the livelihood of your employees, and you personally. This Commission cannot let this continue."