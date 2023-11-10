The Best Cake Shop In Kentucky Promises A Sweet Escape

Desserts bring happiness to many people, and for those with a sweet tooth, there are few delights that beat enjoying a slice of cake to end a savory meal.

Cake is a versatile treat. It can be served for celebrations or it can be the perfect choice for an afternoon or midnight snack. Cake can also come in many layers and flavors from triple chocolate, to carrot, to red velvet, to classic vanilla. The spongey sweet is spectacular for all these reasons, but out of all the options out there, there has to be the best of the best.

LoveFood.com wasted no time revealing a "catwalk of cakes" — in other words, the best cake shop in every state in the country:

"Whatever the occasion – wedding, birthday, graduation, or baby shower – you’re going to need a good cake. These shops make exceptional creations, from candy-inspired cakes and tropical fruit wonders to incredible, multi-tiered Champagne-spiked constructions. Read on to find the best cake shop in your state."

In Kentucky, the best cake shop is Martine’s Pastries in Lexington:

"Lovely independent bakery Martine’s Pastries has been serving the Lexington community since 1999. It’s known for its pistachio cake (which you can get by the slice), but you can't go wrong with other flavors like Yellow Butter and Raspberry, Champagne and Strawberry, and Triple Chocolate. Got an occasion coming up? You can buy whole cakes in the bakery's signature flavors, or put in an order for a custom creation."