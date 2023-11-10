The Best Cake Shop In New Mexico Promises A Sweet Escape

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 10, 2023

Close-Up Of Cake Slice On White Table
Photo: Getty Images

Desserts bring happiness to many people, and for those with a sweet tooth, there are few delights that beat enjoying a slice of cake to end a savory meal.

Cake is a versatile treat. It can be served for celebrations or it can be the perfect choice for an afternoon or midnight snack. Cake can also come in many layers and flavors from triple chocolate, to carrot, to red velvet, to classic vanilla. The spongey sweet is spectacular for all these reasons, but out of all the options out there, there has to be the best of the best.

LoveFood.com wasted no time revealing a "catwalk of cakes" — in other words, the best cake shop in every state in the country:

"Whatever the occasion – wedding, birthday, graduation, or baby shower – you’re going to need a good cake. These shops make exceptional creations, from candy-inspired cakes and tropical fruit wonders to incredible, multi-tiered Champagne-spiked constructions. Read on to find the best cake shop in your state."

In New Mexico, the best cake shop is Q’s Cakes and Sweets Boutique in Albuquerque:

"One of the most-loved cake shops in New Mexico, Q’s Cakes and Sweets Boutique was opened by Air Force veteran Queneesha Meyers in 2009. At the storefront you can get cakes by the slice in flavors like red velvet, chocolate, Key lime, and Neapolitan, plus cupcakes, brownies, bars, and pies. Meanwhile, whole cakes are made to order, and customers love the attention to detail."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.