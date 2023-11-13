Big Time Rush's Exclusive Album Release Party: How To Stream

Big Time Rush just released the deluxe edition of their brand new album, Another Life, which was originally released over the summer, and the band is continuing the celebration of new music during their iHeartRadio Album Release Party on November 17th — and fans across the country will be able to celebrate along with them.

Another Life is Big Time Rush's fourth full-length studio album, following 2013's 24/Seven, and showcases ten new songs (with 15 on the deluxe edition) including "Can't Get Enough," "Waves," "Weekends" and "Learn To Love."

The band's Pena Vega explained of Big Time Rush's big year this year, "This is very much a comeback. As long as our fans want us todo it, we’re going to keep doing it. We really mean that." James Maslow added, "To see the fan’s reactions really solidified that we should be doing this. It's so cool to see the impact we've had on the world."

During their exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Big Time Rush will perform songs from Another Life, and talk about the album, its deluxe version and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Jon Comouche.

Fans can tune in free for a stream of the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Big Time Rush on Friday, November 17th at 7pm ET/4pm PT via iHeartRadio's Hit Nation station, as well as iHeartRadio's CHR stations across the country.