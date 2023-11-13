Florida Woman Left In Tears After Her 400-Pound Pig Gets Taken Away

A Florida woman was left in tears after local officials confiscated her 400-pound pig last week. According to CBS News, Kelly Jacobson's pet swine, named Pork Chop, was taken away by Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control during an eviction in Northwood Village on Thursday (November 9).

Officials told reporters they were concerned about the pig's health since it was severely obese and needed veterinarian care. Jacobson suggests this wasn't the first time they tried taking custody of Pork Chop.

"I don't know what else to say about that. They took Pork Chop away from me," the owner tearfully told the news station. "And I fought a lot of people for a long time to keep him and people are taking him away from me."

Despite Pork Chop's poor health, there may still be some hope, according to Annette Wrubleski, who runs a pig sanctuary called Laughing Pig in Bartow, Florida.

“It’s going to be a long process, so if he can’t walk, and he can’t, he doesn’t have that activity level to exercise, but it will come in time,” she explained.

No word on what Palm Beach County officials plan to do with Pork Chop in the future.