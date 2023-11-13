Secret Service Protecting Biden's Granddaughter Fire Gun After Car Break-In

By Bill Galluccio

November 13, 2023

Photo: Mark Makela / Getty Images News / Getty Images

A U.S. Secret Service agent protecting President Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi, opened fire after three suspected attempted to break into an SUV parked in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. The incident occurred just before midnight on Sunday (November 12).

The agency said that the agent encountered three people breaking the window of the SUV, which was an unmarked government vehicle, and fired several shots, causing the suspects to flee the area.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that none of the suspects were shot, and they were last seen in a red vehicle. Officials put a regional lookout for the vehicle.

Guglielmi said there was no threat to any of the Secret Service’s protectees during the late-night incident.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is assisting the Secret Service with the investigation.

Naomi Biden is 29 years old and is the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle.

