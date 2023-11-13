Watch Dave Grohl Perform Foo Fighters And Nirvana Songs With His Daughter

Violet Grohl joined David Bowie pianist Mike Garson during a concert at the Sun Rose in Los Angeles over the weekend to provide vocals to a handful of songs by the Thin White Duke. Together, they performed “The Man Who Sold the World,” “Where Are We Now?”, “Lady Grinning Soul,” “Life on Mars?”, and “Aladdin Sane;” however, the real surprise came when Violet's dad Dave Grohl came out to accompany his daughter on a Nirvana song and Foo Fighters song.

The elder Grohl played drums while his daughter sang the In Utero hit "Heart Shaped Box," and both took on vocal duties for a beautiful rendition of "Show Me How" off the Foos' latest album But Here We Are.

Famed MTV VJ Matt Pinfield was in attendance and shared footage of both performances on Instagram. "Dave Grohl backing up his incredible daughter Violet doing 'Heart Shaped Box' with Mike Garson and his band tonight at the Sun Rose," he captioned the Nirvana performance video. "Our seats were upfront right next to the drumset. Violet is such an amazing singer-like her dad..super talented. She absolutely slayed it tonight on all the Bowie songs."

"Violet and Dave Grohl doing a beautiful version of 'Show Me How' from the amazing new album 'But Here We Are,'" he captioned the Foo Fighters performance.

"She was the featured vocalist all night with David Bowie keyboard legend Mike Garson and his band. She did stellar versions of all the Bowie songs. Her range is incredible."

The Foos are heading out on a massive stadium tour next year. Check out the full list of date here and watch the Grohls perform below.