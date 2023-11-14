Boosie Badazz Opens Up About Lawsuit Against His Brother Over Yung Bleu

By Tony M. Centeno

November 14, 2023

Boosie Badazz
Photo: Getty Images

Boosie Badazz has a lot going on in his life, but he's managed to handle stressful situations like the issues he has with his brother and his former artist Yung Bleu.

On Monday, November 14, the Baton Rouge native sat down with The Breakfast Club and opened up about several topics from losing his ankle monitor to his prison experience while he was locked up in Angola, Louisiana. Boosie also spoke about his time in anger management. He shared that he's now able to tackle stressful situations and deal with his brother TQ and BLEU thanks to helpful sessions with his counselor.

"My brother showed me that," Boosie explained. "For me to take him from the cable guy to a manager, he never showed me that he would be loyal to me. We was Ricky and Doughboy since birth. Another thing my anger management told me: you've gotta separate childhood from adulthood. Everybody ain't the same who was on the monkey bars with you. That's what I learned with them, and I was so upset with them because we was talking about them paying me my money so I was quiet. But when I came to jail and came back, we going to trial. Now you wanna kick me when I'm down. I was being quiet, you ain't hearing from me but now you're going to hear from me."

Boosie is currently involved in a legal dispute with the label after the "Wipe Me Down" rapper alleged that TQ forged his signature on a $10 million-dollar contract involving Bleu. Boosie recently took to X/Twitter to address accusations his brother made on Instagram.

See the posts and watch the entire interview below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.