Boosie Badazz Opens Up About Lawsuit Against His Brother Over Yung Bleu

"My brother showed me that," Boosie explained. "For me to take him from the cable guy to a manager, he never showed me that he would be loyal to me. We was Ricky and Doughboy since birth. Another thing my anger management told me: you've gotta separate childhood from adulthood. Everybody ain't the same who was on the monkey bars with you. That's what I learned with them, and I was so upset with them because we was talking about them paying me my money so I was quiet. But when I came to jail and came back, we going to trial. Now you wanna kick me when I'm down. I was being quiet, you ain't hearing from me but now you're going to hear from me."



Boosie is currently involved in a legal dispute with the label after the "Wipe Me Down" rapper alleged that TQ forged his signature on a $10 million-dollar contract involving Bleu. Boosie recently took to X/Twitter to address accusations his brother made on Instagram.



