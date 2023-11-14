Boosie Badazz Opens Up About Lawsuit Against His Brother Over Yung Bleu
By Tony M. Centeno
November 14, 2023
Boosie Badazz has a lot going on in his life, but he's managed to handle stressful situations like the issues he has with his brother and his former artist Yung Bleu.
On Monday, November 14, the Baton Rouge native sat down with The Breakfast Club and opened up about several topics from losing his ankle monitor to his prison experience while he was locked up in Angola, Louisiana. Boosie also spoke about his time in anger management. He shared that he's now able to tackle stressful situations and deal with his brother TQ and BLEU thanks to helpful sessions with his counselor.
"My brother showed me that," Boosie explained. "For me to take him from the cable guy to a manager, he never showed me that he would be loyal to me. We was Ricky and Doughboy since birth. Another thing my anger management told me: you've gotta separate childhood from adulthood. Everybody ain't the same who was on the monkey bars with you. That's what I learned with them, and I was so upset with them because we was talking about them paying me my money so I was quiet. But when I came to jail and came back, we going to trial. Now you wanna kick me when I'm down. I was being quiet, you ain't hearing from me but now you're going to hear from me."
Boosie is currently involved in a legal dispute with the label after the "Wipe Me Down" rapper alleged that TQ forged his signature on a $10 million-dollar contract involving Bleu. Boosie recently took to X/Twitter to address accusations his brother made on Instagram.
See the posts and watch the entire interview below.
PAPERWORK WE AGREED ON LOL I KNEW NOTBING ABOUT THIS DEAL .U EVEN SAID In SEVERAL INTERVIEWS I KNEW NOTHING ABOUT NO PAPERWORK SMH I HAVE BLEU ADMIT ING ON TEXT THAT I KNEW NOTHING ABOUT THIS DEAL ‼️U COULDNT GET N TOUCH WITH ME REMEMBER.DONT TRY N FLIP IT NOW😊YOU KNOW THEM…— Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 12, 2023
THESE R YALL TEXT THAT BLEU SENT ME AFTER I TOLD HIM I WAS SUING YALL FOR THE BEAT BREAD DEAL .IT SHOWS YOU FORGED HIS NSMD JUST LIKE U FIF MINE WITHOUT HIM KNOWING ANYTHING ‼️N CAN U GIVE HIM HIS PUBLISHING N WRITERS BACK SO HIS CHILDREN CAN HAVE THAT WHEN THEY GROWN .YOU THIEF… pic.twitter.com/ZvOAj4kykT— Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) November 12, 2023