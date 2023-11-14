House Passes Stopgap Bill To Keep Government Funded

The House of Representatives passed a two-tier stopgap bill that would avert a government shutdown at the end of the week. The bill extends funding at current levels for several agencies, including the Departments of Agriculture, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs, until January 19. The rest of the government will continue to be funded at current levels until February 2.

The bill does not provide additional aid for Israel or Ukraine and does not include any funding cuts.

The plan will prevent the government from shutting down ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel season.

The stopgap measure gives Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate more time to hammer out an agreement on all 12 appropriations bills to keep the government funded.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 336-95. It passed with the support of Democrats and despite opposition from the House Freedom Caucus, which argued that it didn't include a "single meaningful win for the American People."

House Speaker Mike Johnson defended the bill, arguing it will give Republicans more time to fight for their priorities.

"We are not surrendering. We are fighting. But you have to be wise about choosing the fights," Johnson said. "You got to fight fights that you can win."

The bill now heads to the Senate. While several Senators have voiced tepid support for the plan, it is unclear if it can pass.