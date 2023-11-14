Judas Priest Announces 2024 US Tour: See The Dates

Judas Priest are gearing up to release their new album Invisible Shield on March 8, and plan to take the album on the road first in the UK and Europe, then in the US. Their US tour is slated to begin April 18 in Wallington, Connecticut and wrap up May 22 in Syracuse, New York. Sabaton is set to support the full tour. See the full list of dates below (which stop(s) do you think James Hetfield will be rocking out on?).

Judas Priest 2024 US Tour Dates

04/18 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

04/19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/21 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

04/24 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

04/25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

04/27 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Center

04/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River

05/01 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

05/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

05/04 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

05/05 – Maryland Heights, MO @ St Louis Music Park

05/07 – Huntsville, AL @ VBC Propst Arena

05/09 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

05/12 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

05/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/17 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

05/19 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

05/21 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

05/22 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview