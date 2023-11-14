Judas Priest Announces 2024 US Tour: See The Dates
By Katrina Nattress
November 15, 2023
Judas Priest are gearing up to release their new album Invisible Shield on March 8, and plan to take the album on the road first in the UK and Europe, then in the US. Their US tour is slated to begin April 18 in Wallington, Connecticut and wrap up May 22 in Syracuse, New York. Sabaton is set to support the full tour. See the full list of dates below (which stop(s) do you think James Hetfield will be rocking out on?).
Judas Priest 2024 US Tour Dates
04/18 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
04/19 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/21 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
04/24 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center
04/25 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
04/27 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Center
04/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River
05/01 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
05/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
05/04 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
05/05 – Maryland Heights, MO @ St Louis Music Park
05/07 – Huntsville, AL @ VBC Propst Arena
05/09 – Daytona, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
05/12 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
05/14 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
05/17 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
05/19 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor
05/21 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
05/22 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview