Middle School Counselor Accused Of Sexually Abusing 14-Year-Old Student

A middle school guidance counselor from Pennsylvania is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly raping a 14-year-old student several times. Authorities said that Kelly Ann Schutte, 35, began grooming her victim during a field trip in Fall 2022.

Schutte, who worked at Pennridge South Middle School, started to call the student to her office and would use school apps like Canvas to communicate with him. Prosecutors said that she had sex with the student at least three times: One time in her car outside of a supermarket, one time in her house, and one time in the victim's house while his parents were away.

Court documents say that Schutte and the victim were caught kissing in her house by one of her relatives. The relative kicked the boy out, and he had to call his parents for a ride home. That's when he admitted to having a sexual relationship with Schutte to his parents.

Schutte has been charged with three counts of having intercourse or sexual contact with a student at school, three counts of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old, and one count of corruption of minors.

The Pennridge South Middle School said Schutte was placed on administrative leave when school officials learned about the allegations in June 2023.