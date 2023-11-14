Multiple People Dead After Semi-Truck Rear-Ends Bus Carrying Students

At least three people were killed and 18 others injured in a fiery five-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and a charter bus carrying students.

The bus was traveling west on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, Ohio, when it was rear-ended by a semi-truck just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday (November 14).

There were 57 people on the bus, which was transporting students and chaperones from the Tuscarawas Valley Local School District to an Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus.

"We understand from law enforcement that there may be multiple serious injuries, and we are working to learn the details. We will share news with you as we are able, including our plans for upcoming school days and events," Superintendent Dr. Derek Varansky said. "Right now, our focus is on getting in touch with our Tusky Valley families who had loved ones on the bus and providing support to our entire school community. Our Trojan family is strong, and it will take that strength and love to get throughout these coming challenging days."

The injured passengers were taken to several hospitals. No information was provided about their injuries or their condition.

The identities of the deceased victims have not been released.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the deadly crash.

A drone recorded video of the aftermath of the fiery crash. The video shows the front end of the semi-truck is completely destroyed and debris strewn across the highway.