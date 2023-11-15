Deshaun Watson Ruled Out For Remainder Of Season

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a displaced fracture to the glenoid of his right shoulder, the team announced in a statement shared on its official website and social media accounts Wednesday (November 15) morning.

Watson was limited to just six starts in the Browns first nine games, returning from the shoulder injury on November 5, but twice rolling his ankle and feeling discomfort from the apparent lingering shoulder injury during Sunday's (November 12) win against the Baltimore Ravens.

"Deshaun Watson underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday's 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Imaging on his left ankle revealed a high-ankle sprain. In addition, postgame, Deshaun notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half. An MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid.

"Despite performing at a high level and finishing the game, after consultation with Browns' Head Physician, James Voos, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD, it has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage. Deshaun will be placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season."