Eight Teenagers Arrested For Fatal Beating Of High School Classmate

Authorities in Las Vegas arrested eight teenagers in connection with the fatal beating of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis near Rancho High School. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johannson said the teens, who are between the ages of 13 and 17, are all facing murder charges.

Because of their age, their identities were not released.

Officials said that Lewis and one of his friends got into an altercation with a group of ten other students over a pair of stolen wireless headphones and possibly a marijuana vape pen. Lewis' friend agreed to fight in an alley near the high school. During the fight, Lewis stepped in to help his friend and was brutally assaulted by the group.

A video of the fight showed Lewis on the ground, unable to defend himself as the group continued to attack him.

"What you see in the video is approximately ten subjects kicking, stomping, and punching our victim, Jonathan, as he is on the ground not defending himself, to the point that he becomes unconscious," Johansson said. "The video is very graphic and, in my opinion, is very void of humanity."

Lewis died six days after the brutal attack.

Authorities said that two other individuals involved in the fight remain at large and have asked the public for help identifying them.