Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts To Dirty Rumor About Will Smith & Duane Martin

"Let me just say this: it's ridiculous and it's nonsense," she replied. "And this a person that tried a money shakedown that didn't work. We're going to take legal action because it's one thing to have your opinion about somebody versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. That's actionable so we gonna roll with that."



Following the release of the video clip, a rep for Will Smith told TMZ that Bilaal's story is "unequivocally false." The rep also indicated that Smith is considering taking legal action. As of this report, Duane Martin has not commented on the situation.



The clip stems from The Breakfast Club's forthcoming interview with Jada Pinkett Smith in which she discusses her memoir "Worthy" and more interesting topics. See the full interview on Thursday morning at 7 a.m. See the full clip below.