Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts To Dirty Rumor About Will Smith & Duane Martin

By Tony M. Centeno

November 15, 2023

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith & Duane Martin
Photo: Getty Images

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are calling BS on a dirty rumor that has spread throughout the Internet this week.

On Wednesday, November 15, The Breakfast Club shared an exclusive clip from the show's upcoming interview with Jada. During their discussion about her memoir, Charlamagne Tha God asks her about the latest salacious tale about her husband Will and fellow actor Duane Martin. Earlier this week, blogger Tasha K published a clip of her interview with a former friend of Will's Brother Bilaal who claimed he once caught both Will and Duane engaged in a sex act. Jada calls the story "ridiculous."

"Let me just say this: it's ridiculous and it's nonsense," she replied. "And this a person that tried a money shakedown that didn't work. We're going to take legal action because it's one thing to have your opinion about somebody versus just making up salacious, malicious stories. That's actionable so we gonna roll with that."

Following the release of the video clip, a rep for Will Smith told TMZ that Bilaal's story is "unequivocally false." The rep also indicated that Smith is considering taking legal action. As of this report, Duane Martin has not commented on the situation.

The clip stems from The Breakfast Club's forthcoming interview with Jada Pinkett Smith in which she discusses her memoir "Worthy" and more interesting topics. See the full interview on Thursday morning at 7 a.m. See the full clip below.

