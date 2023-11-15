Nikki Sixx Speaks Out About Multiple 'Scary' Stalker Encounters

Nikki Sixx took to social media to speak out about two "scary" stalker experiences that involved threats against his family and defying restraining orders.

“Like many other public figures, myself and my family were harassed and threatened by a stalker. A deranged woman from Tennessee, who I have never met or seen before, targeted my wife and child with threats of death and bodily harm. This was not some internet troll but someone who was convinced that she was somehow connected to me,” he began a statement on X. “Her harassment went on for a long time and got progressively more scary, forcing me to go to court several times and obtain restraining orders. She violated the restraining orders multiple times. As a result, the court found the conduct serious enough to hold her in contempt of court and order that she be arrested. I want to thank the judge, the court staff and my legal team for protecting my family.”

The Mötley Crüe bassist went on to explain that a second stalker who lived in another part of the country traveled to his home and threatened the lives of his family. The FBI is currently investigating that situation.

“It’s one thing to threaten my safety but when it comes to serious threats against my wife and children it just becomes beyond alarming. They do not deserve this,” he wrote. “Thank you to the FBI, law enforcement, the detectives and the legal and court system for treating these threats with the severity and urgency they require. I will go to any lengths to protect my family.”

Read his full statement below.