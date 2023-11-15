Senate Rules Panel Votes To End Tuberville's Hold On Military Promotions

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama has been holding up military promotions since February due to a Pentagon policy to pay for travel expenses of service members and their families to receive abortion care. The policy was enacted after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Now, the Senate is one step closer to ending Tuberville's blockade of promotions of generals, admirals, and other military officials that require the consent of the Senate. The Senate Rules Committee passed legislation allowing the Senate to take up hundreds of promotions at once instead of individually.

The bill passed through the committee on party lines.

Now, it heads to the full Senate, where it needs 60 votes to be enacted.

While Republicans and Democrats have become exasperated over Tuberville's continued insistence on holding up promotions until the Pentagon eliminates its policy, it is unclear if enough Republicans will side with Democrats to allow the one-time rule change.

Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hopes the bill will have enough support to overcome the 60-vote threshold.

"We need to get these military nominees confirmed ASAP for the sake of our national security," Schumer said.

While Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell disagrees with Tuberville's tactics, he is still hopeful they can negotiate a resolution without altering the rules in the Senate. McConnell voted against the bill in the Rules Committee but did not rule out voting for it when it is brought before the full Senate.

"As I've said for months now, our colleague from Alabama's response is not, not, the way to reach the desired outcome he and I share. In fact, it's created a nearly unprecedented situation for the Senate to address," McConnell said.