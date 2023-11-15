Thanksgiving Dinner Will Be Less Expensive This Year

By Bill Galluccio

November 15, 2023

Young happy man serving Thanksgiving turkey for his family at dining table.
Photo: skynesher / E+ / Getty Images

After hitting a record high in 2022, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal decreased in 2023. According to the yearly survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a classic Thanksgiving feast for ten people is $61.17, down 4.5% from last year.

That is still much higher than in 2021, when a full Thanksgiving meal cost an average of $53.31.

While the cost of groceries is higher than last year, they are offset by the cost of turkey, which has dropped 5.6% compared to the previous year. This year, a 16-pound turkey will set you back $27.35. That price is expected to drop even lower as stores offer sales on fresh and frozen turkeys.

The cost of a Thanksgiving meal varies based on where you live. According to the AFBF, Thanksgiving dinner will be the most expensive for people living in the Northeast, costing $64.38. Those living in the Western part of the country will pay an average of $63.89. The South is third, with a cost of $59.10, while the Midwest will pay an average of $58.66 for a complete Thanksgiving feast.

