Atlanta To Host MLB All-Star Game Years After Being Pulled For Voting Law

Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, was selected by Major League Baseball to host the 2025 All-Star Game, two years after being pulled as the host site amid Georgia's restrictive voting law.

“I commend Terry McGuirk, Derek Schiller, the entire Braves organization and the Atlanta Sports Council for leading this effort,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said via MLB.com. “As a model of success on and off the field, the Braves deserve to host the All-Star Game. Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta will provide fans a world-class experience in 2025. We look forward to working with the Braves and local leaders to deliver a memorable All-Star Week that brings people together and benefits the community in many ways.”

Atlanta was initially set to host the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, but the league instead moved the game to Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an election bill that critics claimed disproportionately disenfranchised people of color, which was among several GOP-backed election bills that followed former President Donald Trump's false claims of fraud leading to his 2020 election loss, which included the state of Georgia flipping to eventual President Joe Biden, as well as Raphael Warnock.

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will be hosted by the defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington and the 2026 event will be hosted by the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.