Cassie Sues Diddy Over Physical And Sexual Abuse Allegations

"After years in silence and darkness,” Ventura said in a statement, “I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships.”



In the lawsuit that comes with a trigger warning, the singer alleges that the abuse began shortly after she met Diddy when she was 19 in 2005. She claims he took control of her life and repeatedly subjected her to sexual abuse. She also accused the artist, born Sean Combs, of beating her "multiple times each year." In one alleged incident, Diddy reportedly forced himself into her apartment in 2018 and raped her against her will, which led her to leaving him for good. She alleges that he had a team of people who helped hide his offenses, who she also names in the suit along with Combs' companies.



Diddy "vehemently" denied the "offensive and outrageous allegations." In response, the record executive told the Times that Cassie's lawsuit is a result of a failed plot to blackmail him.



"For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," Diddy's attorney Ben Brafman said in a statement. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’s reputation and seeking a payday.”



“Mr. Combs offered Ms. Ventura eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit,” Cassie's attorney Douglas Wigdor said. “She rejected his efforts.”