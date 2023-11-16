David DePape Found Guilty Of Attacking Paul Pelosi With Hammer In His Home

David DePape was convicted on all counts for breaking into the San Francisco home of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and assaulting her husband, Paul, with a hammer on October 28, 2022.

The 83-year-old Pelosi suffered a fractured skull in the attack. He spent just six days in the hospital and continues to recover from the attack.

A federal jury found DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. He faces life in prison.

DePape is also awaiting trial on state charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment, and threatening the life or serious bodily harm to a public official.

"The Pelosi family is very proud of their Pop, who demonstrated extraordinary composure and courage on the night of the attack a year ago and in the courtroom this week," a spokesperson for the Pelosi family said in a statement. "Thankfully, Mr. Pelosi continues to make progress in his recovery."