Kaitlin Armstrong Found Guilty of Murdering Professional Cyclist

Kaitlin Armstrong was found guilty of murdering pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson. A jury rendered the verdict after two hours of deliberation on Thursday (November 16).

Wilson was found dead outside of a friend's home in Austin, Texas. She was shot three times, twice in the head and once in the heart, moments after going on a date with Armstrong's on-again, off-again boyfriend Colin Strickland.

After the killing, Armstrong was questioned by police about an unrelated warrant and was released. She then sold her Jeep and fled the country. She used her sister's passport and traveled to Costa Rica, where she underwent plastic surgery and began teaching yoga on the beach.

Armstrong managed to evade authorities for 43 days before she was nabbed by the police.

Last week, Armstrong tried to escape from Travis County Jail. She led guards on a ten-minute foot chase before they captured her about a mile from the prison.

Armstrong faces up to 99 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.