Local Destination Earns The Title Of 'Most Romantic' Getaway In Nevada

There's nothing like going on an intimate trip to keep romance alive. What's fantastic is that choosing an enchanting spot to escape to has been made a whole lot easier.

Travel + Leisure has put together a detailed list of the most romantic places in each U.S. state:

"Whether you're planning a romantic day trip closer to home or hoping to book a weekend getaway in a new locale, we went from coast to coast to find 51 of the most romantic places around the U.S. These spots offer something special for every type of couple and interest — scenic state parks with beautiful proposal-worthy backdrops, romantic urban escapes for those looking to enjoy city sights, quirky attractions sure to create lifelong memories for the two of you, and, of course, a few castles for couples swept up in their own little fairytale.

And hey, even if there isn't a special someone to take on a trip this year, in the words of Oscar Wilde, 'To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.' Here are 51 romantic places to visit in each U.S. state and Washington, D.C."

The most romantic destination in Nevada is Tonopah:

"Spend the night counting the stars together in one of the darkest spots in the country. Tonopah is located halfway between Reno and Las Vegas and is completely rooted in old-school Western tradition. Couples who love a healthy dose of fear can also book a stay at the town's creepy Clown Motel, where a collection of 3,000-plus clowns help lull guests to sleep."